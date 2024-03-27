Metair returns to the black
New CEO Paul O'Flaherty is focused on challenges including restructuring Metair’s balance sheet to reset the group for growth
27 March 2024 - 08:28
Metair returned to the black, reporting a solid performance as it focused on the recovery of the wiring business at its managed associate Hesto Harnesses and stabilising Mutlu Akü in Turkey.
The automotive components manufacturer and battery maker reported headline earnings per share of 135c for the year ended December after a loss of 17c the year before...
