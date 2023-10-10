Equites reports lower dividend as property sell-off continues
The interim dividend is a 19.9% decrease from a year ago, but the company still expects to pay 130c-140c per share for the full financial year
10 October 2023 - 09:26
There has been a decrease in the payout to the shareholders of Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, as the company continues to sell properties to strengthen its balance sheet.
The real-estate investment trust (Reit), valued at about R9.9bn on the JSE, reported an interim dividend of 65.37c per share on Tuesday, amounting to a payout of R511m, in its results for the six months to end-August...
