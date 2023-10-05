Delta Property confirms Bongi Masinga as CEO
Masinga’s permanent appointment aims to unlock shareholder value and provide market stability
05 October 2023 - 09:06
After searching for more than 10 months, Delta Property Fund, which has a mostly government tenant base, has appointed interim CEO Bongi Masinga on a permanent basis at the helm.
“The board believes that this permanent appointment will further accelerate the execution of Delta’s strategy to unlock shareholder value and provide certainty to the market, the company and other key stakeholders,” Delta, valued at about R230m on the JSE, said in a brief statement on Thursday...
