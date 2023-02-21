Companies / Property

Asset disposals help Texton reduce debt

The company withheld dividends to further strengthen its balance sheet

21 February 2023 - 08:50 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Texton Property Fund’s focused strategy to strengthen its balance sheet has paid off, thanks to asset disposal funds used to reduce debt.

For the six months to end-December, Texton’s loan-to-value (LTV), a key measure of the financial health of a property company, reduced from 37% to 26.9%. Long-term debt was reduced by R319m, of which R186m is a permanent decrease in long-term debt. Texton has R279m, excluding debt facilities...

