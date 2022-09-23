Higher vacancies hit Texton’s headline earnings

Spot gold and US gold futures fall as bond yields hold near multi-year peaks
How much higher will the repo rate go after the latest 75 basis point hike?
French energy company EDF Renewables signs agreements with Eskom and the government to build wind farms in the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
Texton has been unable to replace office tenants at the same rate at which offices have become vacant
Business Day TV speaks to Erwin Rode from Rode & Associates
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
Fighting is linked to decades-old hostilities over control of the Nagorno-Karabakh region
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest, unions march for better pay, Russia cracks down on anti-Putin rallies, Germany's Oktoberfest resumes after two-year hiatus, Iranians protest the death of a woman in ...
The headline earnings of the Texton Property Fund more than halved in its 2022 year while vacancies jumped, as Transnet did not renew one of its major leases and other tenants reduced their office space, the company said on Friday in its annual results.
Headline earnings, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, fell by 59.4% to R103.7m, the real-estate investment trust (Reit) said in the results to end-June, while vacancies in its core SA portfolio increased 11.8 percentage points to 22.3%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Higher vacancies hit Texton’s headline earnings
Texton has been unable to replace office tenants at the same rate at which offices have become vacant
The headline earnings of the Texton Property Fund more than halved in its 2022 year while vacancies jumped, as Transnet did not renew one of its major leases and other tenants reduced their office space, the company said on Friday in its annual results.
Headline earnings, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, fell by 59.4% to R103.7m, the real-estate investment trust (Reit) said in the results to end-June, while vacancies in its core SA portfolio increased 11.8 percentage points to 22.3%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.