Companies / Property

Texton expects interim distributable income to increase

BL Premium
20 February 2023 - 20:35 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Texton Property Fund expects an increase in distributable income for the six months ended December but will not declare a dividend to conserve cash to strengthen its balance sheet.

In a trading statement on Monday, Texton said distributable income for the period would increase 5.2% from R42.252m to R44.466m. Previously the company declared a dividend for the interim period ended December 31, 2021, of 10c.  ..

