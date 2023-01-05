Liberty lifts the veil on its R160m future-flex HQ

Rand stronger against dollar as prices of gold, platinum and Brent crude improve
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Refurbishment of the Braamfontein headquarters was designed to accommodate the group’s hybrid work model using the latest technology and services
‘We forecast economic growth will weaken further to 1.5% and that net exports will subtract 5.2 percentage points from economic growth in 2023’
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
December minutes show the Bank will remain aggressive in raising rates to bring down inflation
Harare-born player asked to be released early from county cricket side Yorkshire after race incident with team mate Azeem Rafiq
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
Liberty Group recently completed the refurbishment of its Braamfontein headquarters as part of the financial and insurance services company’s transition to hybrid work.
The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the trend of working from the office and remotely. While many companies have been reducing space, some, including Liberty, saw an opportunity to revamp their existing offices to better cater for staff...
