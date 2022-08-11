×

Companies / Property

Capital & Regional restores dividend after slashing debt

The UK shopping centre owner says rent collection has returned to pre-Covid-19 levels, while it is seeing encouraging signs for retailer turnover

11 August 2022 - 12:42 Karl Gernetzky

Capital & Regional, which owns a portfolio of community shopping centres in the UK, has restored dividends after a two-year hiatus, having managed to successfully slash debt, while rent collection returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

Revenue rose 3.6% to £28.4m (R562m) in the six months to end-June and adjusted profit 87% to £5.8m, the JSE-and London-listed company reported on Thursday. This came amid a four percentage point climb in occupancies to 93.7%, and a 1.7% climb in its property valuations over the six-month period...

