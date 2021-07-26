Companies / Property Liberty Two Degrees opts for interim payout as occupancy improves BL PREMIUM

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns stakes in malls such as Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square, has opted for an interim payout to shareholders of about R140m, saying demand for its space even as the industry struggles to bounce back from Covid-19 is encouraging.

The group, which had a portfolio worth R8.5bn at the end of June, said it was upbeat about its ability to attract retail tenants, with portfolio occupancy for the division improving to 96.7% at the end of June, from 95.3% six months before...