Decentralised offices in Cape Town the best performer

Attention will be on consumer demand, inflation, the strong dollar and supply chain woes
3D printing could be the key to unlocking immortality — but would you want to live beyond when life stops being enjoyable?
The Mother City is setting aside more than R2bn to ensure alternative water sources are brought online over the next three years
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Improvement in Western Cape business confidence and economy may have boosted the office property sector
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Most of the 11 contenders have promised to ease a tax burden that is set to hit its highest since the 1940s
Dinesh Chandimal posts maiden double century and debutant Prabhat Jayasuriya a12-wicket haul
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
The office property market, characterised by high vacancies and oversupply, is starting to see a slight improvement as demand for space in Cape Town is starting to pick up when compared to Johannesburg.
For the second quarter of 2022, gross market rentals for decentralised A-grade offices (outside CBDs) nationally fell 1% in nominal terms, according to the Rode Report. Vacancy rates improved slightly to 14,2% from 14,7% in the first quarter of 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Decentralised offices in Cape Town the best performer
Improvement in Western Cape business confidence and economy may have boosted the office property sector
The office property market, characterised by high vacancies and oversupply, is starting to see a slight improvement as demand for space in Cape Town is starting to pick up when compared to Johannesburg.
For the second quarter of 2022, gross market rentals for decentralised A-grade offices (outside CBDs) nationally fell 1% in nominal terms, according to the Rode Report. Vacancy rates improved slightly to 14,2% from 14,7% in the first quarter of 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.