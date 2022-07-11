×

Companies / Property

Decentralised offices in Cape Town the best performer

Improvement in Western Cape business confidence and economy may have boosted the office property sector

11 July 2022 - 17:35 Denise Mhlanga

The office property market, characterised by high vacancies and oversupply, is starting to see a slight improvement as demand for space in Cape Town is starting to pick up when compared to Johannesburg.

For the second quarter of 2022, gross market rentals for decentralised A-grade offices (outside CBDs) nationally fell 1% in nominal terms, according to the Rode Report. Vacancy rates improved slightly to 14,2% from 14,7% in the first quarter of 2022. ..

