Growthpoint might change office space for residential use as office sector struggles
The sector is particularly stressed in Gauteng, but the international property company expects the business and financial hub to recover
15 June 2022 - 10:44
SA’s largest listed property company, Growthpoint, plans to convert one of its business parks into a residential property as its vacancies in its office sector increased.
The company aims to convert the Riverwoods Office Park in Bedfordview in Johannesburg, so that it can be used for residential purposes after Airports Company SA (ACSA) vacated the 10,588m² premises, it said in an investor update on Wednesday for the nine months end-March...
