Sirius on €100m acquisition trail as demand for space exceeds supply
Germany to get bulk of capex with UK opportunities coming mainly from portfolio acquisitions or consolidations
13 June 2022 - 14:50
Sirius Real Estate, operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, plans to spend €100m (R1.68bn) on acquisitions as demand for industrial and logistics space continues to rise.
The company said its operating platform, with thousands of tenants in various localities, coupled with its flexible business model that meets tenants’ needs wherever they are, is another driver behind acquisitions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now