Sirius on €100m acquisition trail as demand for space exceeds supply Germany to get bulk of capex with UK opportunities coming mainly from portfolio acquisitions or consolidations

Sirius Real Estate, operator of branded business and industrial parks in Germany and the UK, plans to spend €100m (R1.68bn) on acquisitions as demand for industrial and logistics space continues to rise.

The company said its operating platform, with thousands of tenants in various localities, coupled with its flexible business model that meets tenants’ needs wherever they are, is another driver behind acquisitions...