Texton adjusts strategy to make space for SME tenants
Property fund reconfigures offices as large corporates scale back on space
21 March 2022 - 16:17
Texton Property Fund is reconfiguring large office space into small units to cater to smaller businesses in a strategy to diversify its revenue stream as large corporate tenants consolidate their office space to embrace a hybrid work model.
The property company said on Friday it would repurpose 13,000m2 of office space for alternative use, an indication of the extent to which the office market is under pressure...
