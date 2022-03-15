Companies / Property Super-regional malls are back in vogue, says Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie The company’s retail portfolio has recorded an increase in sales and foot traffic as shoppers begin to socialise again B L Premium

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), co-owner of Sandton City and Melrose Arch precinct, says super-regional shopping centres measuring more than 100,000m2 are very much alive and thriving amid a challenging economic environment.

These centres offer a full range of national retailers and attract a wide shopper base from other areas. L2D’s malls had a solid start to 2020 until the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in trading and lockdown restrictions, especially during April and May...