Companies / Property Q&A: Growthpoint Properties CEO Norbert Sasse on offshore investing and growth chances With limited opportunities in SA, the company intends deploying more capital abroad to unlock value B L Premium

Growthpoint Properties, SA’s largest listed property group, moved its focus five years ago to growing its offshore investments to increase return on equity by capitalising on possibilities in developed economies.

Group CEO Norbert Sasse spoke to Business Day about how a decade of stagnant economic growth in SA prompted the company to rethink its growth strategy to realise opportunities offshore in established markets such as the UK, Eastern Europe and Australia...