WATCH: Growthpoint to convert office park into apartments

08 February 2022 - 20:41
An artist's impression of the Riverwoods Office Park in Bedfordview after its conversion into apartments. SUPPLIED
An artist's impression of the Riverwoods Office Park in Bedfordview after its conversion into apartments. SUPPLIED

Growthpoint Properties will convert one of its office parks into residential units, as the landlord seeks to offset the glut in office space by capitalising on the growing need for homes. Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint’s head of office asset management, Paul Kollenberg, for more detail.

