NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Growthpoint to convert office park into apartments
Business Day TV speaks to Growthpoint’s head of office asset management Paul Kollenberg
08 February 2022 - 20:41
Growthpoint Properties will convert one of its office parks into residential units, as the landlord seeks to offset the glut in office space by capitalising on the growing need for homes. Business Day TV spoke to Growthpoint’s head of office asset management, Paul Kollenberg, for more detail.
