Hyprop Investments acquires four Eastern European retail centres for R3.32bn
The company said the transaction is in line with its strategy to acquire premium assets with potential for future growth
28 January 2022 - 19:45
Retail-focused Hyprop Investments has increased its stake in four retail assets in Eastern Europe’s Balkan region for €193m (R3.32bn).
The transaction, which will be finalised on March 31, comprises of an estimated €173m purchase price, and a €20m excluded settlement claim, subject to customary net asset value adjustments...
