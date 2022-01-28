Companies / Property Hyprop Investments acquires four Eastern European retail centres for R3.32bn The company said the transaction is in line with its strategy to acquire premium assets with potential for future growth B L Premium

Retail-focused Hyprop Investments has increased its stake in four retail assets in Eastern Europe’s Balkan region for €193m (R3.32bn).

The transaction, which will be finalised on March 31, comprises of an estimated €173m purchase price, and a €20m excluded settlement claim, subject to customary net asset value adjustments...