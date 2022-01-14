Stor-Age reports continued occupancy and rental growth
The storage specialist has benefited as Covid-19 shakes up business models, including home improvements, and boosts e-commerce
14 January 2022 - 13:20
Stor-Age Property, the largest listed personal storage provider in SA, says it continued to see strong demand for its space from both homeowners and businesses, growing both rentals and occupancies in its first quarter to end-December.
Total occupancy in the same-store portfolio increased 2.6% to end-December, the group said in a trading update, with the closing average rental rate increasing an annualised 6.3% in SA, and 6% in the UK...
