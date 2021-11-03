Companies / Property Redefine Properties shares jump as it signals return to dividend payout Second-largest SA landlord set to resume payouts after a one-year hiatus due to pandemic uncertainty B L Premium

Redefine Properties shares jumped 9% on Wednesday, the most since mid-January, after the second-largest SA landlord by assets said the “strong” liquidity supported the resumption of a dividend after a one-year hiatus.

However, Redefine said the decision in this regard would be decided by its board, which convenes on Friday before the release of its year-end results on Monday...