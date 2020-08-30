Business Resilient bucks mall vacancies trend Resilient, like other property groups, has helped tenants during the lockdown, giving them discounts of R166.3m, as opposed to rental deferments BL PREMIUM

A portfolio of shopping centres in provincial capitals, smaller cities and towns helped property group Resilient buck the trend of rising vacancies that other landlords have faced during lockdown.

Speaking after the release of results for the year to end-June, Resilient CEO Des de Beer said one of the reasons behind the group's performance was its focus mainly on lower living standards measure (LSM) shopping centres in rural areas and in towns and cities connected to the mining sector.