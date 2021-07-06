Zenprop lying about River Club project, says professor

A war of words has erupted between the developers of a mixed use property in River Club, Cape Town, and a university professor who is opposing the development that will house global group Amazon.
University of Cape Town (UCT) Prof Leslie London, who has led a campaign against Zenprop’s River Club mixed-use development, has accused the developer of lying about the multibillion-rand project. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now