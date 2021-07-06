Companies / Property Zenprop lying about River Club project, says professor BL PREMIUM

A war of words has erupted between the developers of a mixed use property in River Club, Cape Town, and a university professor who is opposing the development that will house global group Amazon.

University of Cape Town (UCT) Prof Leslie London, who has led a campaign against Zenprop’s River Club mixed-use development, has accused the developer of lying about the multibillion-rand project. ..