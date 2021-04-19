Companies / Property Irongate buys two industrial properties in Australia in deal worth over R200m The Australian landlord is taking a long-term view on high-end warehousing BL PREMIUM

Irongate, previously known as Investec Australia Property Fund, has bought two industrial properties in Brisbane as it diversifies into the fast-growing sector.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for retailers around the world to offer online shopping. This has prompted companies to develop more industrial warehouses to varying specifications to suit the needs of different goods...