Irongate buys two industrial properties in Australia in deal worth over R200m
The Australian landlord is taking a long-term view on high-end warehousing
19 April 2021 - 18:47
Irongate, previously known as Investec Australia Property Fund, has bought two industrial properties in Brisbane as it diversifies into the fast-growing sector.
The pandemic has accelerated the need for retailers around the world to offer online shopping. This has prompted companies to develop more industrial warehouses to varying specifications to suit the needs of different goods...
