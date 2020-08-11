Companies / Property

Investec Australia Property Fund to buy industrial property for R196m

The property north of Brisbane will give the group access to a warehouse and distribution facility that will suit multiple users

11 August 2020 - 11:10 karl gernetzky
High rises in the central business district of Brisbane, Australia. Picture: 123RF/ALAN BILSBOROUGH

Investec Australia Property Fund has entered into a A$`15.6m (R196m) agreement for an industrial property 23km north of Brisbane's central business district.

The agreement covers the cost of land, and the payment will be made progressively as the site is developed, the fund said.

The agreement would give the fund access to a warehouse and distribution facility which would suit multiple users, as well as the opportunity to partner with a developer, which may lead to further opportunities. The acquisition of the property is still subject to certain conditions, but is expected to occur in October.

The fund’s strategy is to invest in office, industrial and retail properties in major metropolitan cities or established commercial precincts in Australia and New Zealand. As of May the fund had 30 properties worth A$1.08bn.

In morning trade on Tuesday the group’s share was up 0.2% to R14.85, having risen 1.3% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Investec Property Fund pushing for offshore assets a sign of hard SA times

SA commercial property is under pressure, with tenants wanting less space and more wriggle room
Companies
5 months ago

Investec Property Fund to rid itself of R727m stake in two SA malls

The disposal is part of the company’s drive to shift its focus to Western Europe
Companies
6 months ago

Investec Property Fund buys two Belgian properties for R1.1bn

Distribution growth in the group’s six months to end-September had been underpinned by its Pan-European logistics platform
Companies
7 months ago

Growthpoint bets on health-care surge

SA’s largest listed real estate firm says fund dealing with medical property has surpassed expectations
Companies
6 months ago

