Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can EPP recover from Covid-19?

EPP CEO Tomasz Trzoslo talks to Business Day TV about how the group will cope with the challenging operating environment

30 September 2020 - 07:54 Business Day TV
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture :SUPPLIED
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzósło. Picture :SUPPLIED

EPP has been felt the pinch of Covid-19.

During the group’s half year, the Polish landlord introduced rental discounts and, while this resulted in an improvement in rental collections, it weighed on the company’s performance, with a 36.4% drop in net property income.

Business Day TV spoke to EPP CEO Tomasz Trzoslo about the strategies the group is putting in place to deal with the challenging operating environment.

Exposure to Poland softens blow for EPP

Pandemic has affected country less than many other European countries
Companies
13 hours ago

Discounts improve EPP’s rental collections

Retail landlord’s net property income fell to €52.7m in the six months to end-June
Companies
21 hours ago

Distributable income could fall two thirds, EPP warns

The Poland-focused retail landlord says it is still considering a dividend for its six months to end-June
Companies
1 week ago

LETTER: Confucious says get your pension funds in order

Institutional investors have stated objectives and payments to make
Opinion
1 week ago

EPP optimistic about Poland’s Covid-19 recovery

GDP will likely almost reach its 2019 level as early as 2021 with good growth potential for 2022, group says
Companies
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Late mortgage payments double as SA borrowers ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: Should the Bank have kept rates on hold?
Economy
3.
Moody’s keeps tabs on fiscal juggling
Economy
4.
WATCH: What is needed to reboot the economy
Economy
5.
Covid-19 grant payments to start in May
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.