WATCH: Can EPP recover from Covid-19?
EPP CEO Tomasz Trzoslo talks to Business Day TV about how the group will cope with the challenging operating environment
30 September 2020 - 07:54
EPP has been felt the pinch of Covid-19.
During the group’s half year, the Polish landlord introduced rental discounts and, while this resulted in an improvement in rental collections, it weighed on the company’s performance, with a 36.4% drop in net property income.
Business Day TV spoke to EPP CEO Tomasz Trzoslo about the strategies the group is putting in place to deal with the challenging operating environment.
