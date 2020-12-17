Companies / Property UK shoppers back in smaller malls, Capital & regional says The group says footfall was up 41% in the 12 days after the end of lockdown compared with the 12 days before BL PREMIUM

Capital and Regional, a real estate investment trust (Reit) that manages seven British shopping centres, says 98% of its stores in its centres are open, showing how consumers are keen to shop in person following the end of UK’s second lockdown.

The property company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary listing on the JSE. Growthpoint, SA's largest listed Reit holds an approximate 51.2% stake in Capital & Regional. ..