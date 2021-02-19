Companies / Property Tower Property Fund to sell noncore assets as debt levels spike The group wants to get its group LTV to below 35% from 40% BL PREMIUM

Tower Property Fund, the listed real estate investment trust (Reit) that has assets in SA and Croatia, plans to sell assets to reduce debt.

Speaking after the release of the company’s half year results to November, CEO Marc Edwards said the company would try to dispose of noncore properties to strengthen its balance sheet...