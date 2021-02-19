Tower Property Fund to sell noncore assets as debt levels spike
The group wants to get its group LTV to below 35% from 40%
19 February 2021 - 15:49
Tower Property Fund, the listed real estate investment trust (Reit) that has assets in SA and Croatia, plans to sell assets to reduce debt.
Speaking after the release of the company’s half year results to November, CEO Marc Edwards said the company would try to dispose of noncore properties to strengthen its balance sheet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now