Companies / Property

Luxury property group Amdec to develop affordable housing in Cape Town

The developer of Johannesburg’s Melrose Arch says it will develop affordable housing in the southern suburb of Ottery to give back to the city

24 July 2020 - 18:53 Alistair Anderson
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba (left) Marriott International's Alex Kyriakidis (centre) and James Wilson, CEO of Amdec, at the construction site at Melrose Arch. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba (left) Marriott International's Alex Kyriakidis (centre) and James Wilson, CEO of Amdec, at the construction site at Melrose Arch. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Amdec, the developer of high-end properties, has announced an affordable housing scheme in Cape Town. The group will develop Golden Grove Estate in Ottery at a cost of R500m.   

“SA is suffering a severe backlog in the provision of affordable housing, especially for lower income-earners. In the Western Cape alone, the housing backlog currently exceeds half a million, with more than 300,000 of these in the city of Cape Town,” Amdec CEO James Wilson said.

“The government is challenged [in its capacity] to meet the need for affordable housing delivery, and so private property developers will need to step into the breach to deliver affordable housing projects,” he said.  

As a result, Amdec will develop Golden Grove Estate on land that previously housed a poultry farm.

The 11ha site will accommodate 1,000 affordable residential apartments, along with a convenience retail centre, communal gardens, children’s playgrounds, a creche and daycare facilities, five-a-side soccer pitches, basketball courts, and a communal recreational clubhouse for all of the residents.

Amdec has become known for developing high-end, multi-use properties such as Melrose Arch, and the recently announced Harbour Arch precinct in Cape Town. Amdec now wants to develop at least one affordable residential unit for each luxury unit it develops, Wilson said.

“Affordable housing is a critical element of our mix, so we will seek to develop more affordable housing projects off the back of our more commercially successful developments.”

Golden Grove Estate will largely cater for rental tenants but some investors might buy units for future rentals.

“Affordable housing developments such as Golden Grove Estate will no doubt have an immediate material impact on the lives of 1,000 families currently without quality homes in Cape Town,” he said. “We will commence in November 2020 and roll out in phases. The development will be completed within a two-year timeframe, employing more than 2,000 people during that period.” 

This affordable housing development follows on from a project Amdec completed in Johannesburg a few years ago.

In 2007, it acquired 13 vacant office buildings in Doornfontein in Johannesburg and redeveloped them into a mixed-use precinct that provided affordable homes for 1,500 families or about 6,000 people. The development has 26 floors and is above a street-level retail podium anchored by Shoprite.

Amdec’s flagship project is Harbour Arch, a R14bn multi-phase development about 4km from the V&A Waterfront. It aims to compete with the Waterfront for residential tenants. The V&A, valued at nearly R20bn, is SA’s most expensive commercial asset.

andersona@businesslive.co.za

Amdec set to build R14bn multi-tower development in Cape Town

Harbour Arch, which will take 10 years to complete, will be built about 4km from the famed V&A Waterfront
Companies
8 months ago

PSG’s Evergreen retirement village operator aims to grow tenfold by 2030

MD Cobus Bedeker expects ‘tremendous demand’ for retirement options based on life rights
Companies
1 month ago

Trillian Capital Partners counts the cost of leaving Melrose Arch

Melrose Arch says it’s glad to be rid of the company as a tenant as it threatened its reputation, which Trillian denies
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Delay in getting Sasol’s Lake Charles unit working
Companies / Energy
3.
Spur warns of more pain ahead as sales plunge in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Wary Vodacom remains a big spender on data ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths reports slight decline in full-year ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Property firms allay Cape water fears

Companies / Property

Melrose Arch is going up a notch

Business

Golf estates: Out of the bunker?

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.