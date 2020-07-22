Companies / Property Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn in worst year yet Sector has lost nearly 40% of its value as businesses struggle and joblessness soars BL PREMIUM

Investors in property are set to lose more than R200bn in what could be the worst year for the listed sector yet, Catalyst Fund Managers says.

Commercial real estate has been battered by many challenges over the past months. The listed property companies are worth R315bn, as measured by the all property index (Alpi), which includes all of the listed property stocks on the JSE. Just a year ago they were closer to R600bn in market value.