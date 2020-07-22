Listed property on track to lose more than R200bn in worst year yet
Sector has lost nearly 40% of its value as businesses struggle and joblessness soars
22 July 2020 - 19:59
Investors in property are set to lose more than R200bn in what could be the worst year for the listed sector yet, Catalyst Fund Managers says.
Commercial real estate has been battered by many challenges over the past months. The listed property companies are worth R315bn, as measured by the all property index (Alpi), which includes all of the listed property stocks on the JSE. Just a year ago they were closer to R600bn in market value.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now