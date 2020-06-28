Redefine sets itself up for a rebound in 2021
SA’s second-largest property group will sell its student properties Down Under and offload shares in Cromwell
28 June 2020 - 20:02
SA’s second-largest listed real estate company by assets, Redefine Properties, is making steady progress in disposing of R8bn worth of noncore assets, which is setting it up to rebound in 2021.
It announced on Friday that it will sell its 90% interests in two Australian student accommodation businesses. Subsidiaries of German insurance group Allianz will purchase the student properties for an aggregate price of A$459m (R5.4bn).
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now