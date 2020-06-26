Companies / Property

Texton Property continuing with asset disposals amid Covid-19 fallout

The group says it has collected 77% of its June rent in SA so far this month

26 June 2020 - 09:06 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Texton Property Fund said on Friday it was continuing with asset disposals amid the uncertainty posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The group — which had a property portfolio of R4.2bn at end-December, of which 60.9% is in SA and the rest in the UK — said on Friday it was in the process of completing asset sales to the tune of R180m over the next four months.

Through engaging with tenants, the group said it had managed to collect more than 85% of total billings for the months of April and May 2020, and by Friday, 77% of its June 2020 billings in SA had been collected.

In the UK it had collected 97% for the second quarter to end-June.

Texton, which was formed in 2006 and listed on the JSE in 2011, was known as Vunani Property Investment Fund until 2014.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Listed property: beware sky-high yields

SA’s listed property shares are trading at never-before-seen yields. But not everything is what it seems
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Texton Property Fund postpones financial results

Its share price fell 7.81% on the news
Companies
9 months ago

Texton to slash dividend up to a quarter

Brexit and SA’s weak economy have weighed on the property group that ascribes lower net income to aspects such as significant rental reversions and ...
Markets
9 months ago

PIC now biggest shareholder in ailing Texton Property Fund

SA's largest asset manager now owns nearly a fifth of a struggling real estate company
Companies
1 year ago

