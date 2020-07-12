Companies / Property Takeover target Safari reduces dividend to save cash BL PREMIUM

Property group Safari, which owns eight malls in towns and semiurban areas, says that while income rose in the lead-up to SA’s economic lockdown, it wanted to conserve cash, meaning investors will receive a lower dividend.

Safari’s revenue increased 16% to R321m from R276m in the year to March but its dividend per share slipped 8% to 46c, as it chose not to pay out 100% of its distributable income.