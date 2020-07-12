Takeover target Safari reduces dividend to save cash

Property group Safari, which owns eight malls in towns and semiurban areas, says that while income rose in the lead-up to SA’s economic lockdown, it wanted to conserve cash, meaning investors will receive a lower dividend.
Safari’s revenue increased 16% to R321m from R276m in the year to March but its dividend per share slipped 8% to 46c, as it chose not to pay out 100% of its distributable income.
