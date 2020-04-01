Heriot Reit becomes the latest bidder for troubled Safari Investments
Shopping-centre owner says the two groups need to consolidate in a tough economy
01 April 2020 - 19:36
Diversified listed property fund Heriot Reit is considering bidding for the troubled Safari Investments, which had two failed takeover bids last year.
Heriot, which listed in July 2017 and has a market capitalisation of R2.9bn, owns R4.6bn worth of commercial property and already has 10% of Safari. Heriot has not made an acquisition since it was listed.
