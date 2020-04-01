Companies / Property Heriot Reit becomes the latest bidder for troubled Safari Investments Shopping-centre owner says the two groups need to consolidate in a tough economy BL PREMIUM

Diversified listed property fund Heriot Reit is considering bidding for the troubled Safari Investments, which had two failed takeover bids last year.

Heriot, which listed in July 2017 and has a market capitalisation of R2.9bn, owns R4.6bn worth of commercial property and already has 10% of Safari. Heriot has not made an acquisition since it was listed.