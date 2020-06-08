COMPANY COMMENT
No property hook-ups in Covid-19 dry spell
Most listed property funds are playing it coy, wary of consolidation in uncertain times
08 June 2020 - 16:33
Hopes of marriages among listed property funds may have been dashed by the Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult for real estate managers to meet and to do a thorough due diligence on a property.
There were suggestions that weak economic growth, a lack of new businesses demanding new office and retail space, and some companies being unable to operate in lockdown, could create the conditions needed for consolidation.
