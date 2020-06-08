Companies COMPANY COMMENT No property hook-ups in Covid-19 dry spell Most listed property funds are playing it coy, wary of consolidation in uncertain times BL PREMIUM

Hopes of marriages among listed property funds may have been dashed by the Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult for real estate managers to meet and to do a thorough due diligence on a property.

There were suggestions that weak economic growth, a lack of new businesses demanding new office and retail space, and some companies being unable to operate in lockdown, could create the conditions needed for consolidation.