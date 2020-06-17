How Delta’s weakness may become its strength

Delta Property Fund’s focus on renting to government departments, which has been perceived as a weakness in the past, may turn out to be a strength in 2020.
The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown has placed some businesses including retailers under pressure to pay their rent. State tenants are, however, not at risk of defaulting, Delta’s CEO Sandile Nomvete says.
