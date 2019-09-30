Accelerate Property Fund hits all-time low as it warns of reduced distributions

The share price of JSE-listed Accelerate Property Fund fell 5% to an all-time low on Monday, after it warned that rental reversions and additional costs at its Fourways Mall will result in distributions per share falling as much as 15% in its year to end-March 2020.

Distribution per share should fall 10%-15% to 43.32-45.87c, with the company further warning that due to the tough economic environment it will retain an additional percentage of its distributable income.

Considering “the current economic environment faced by SA-focused Reits, the board of directors of Accelerate deems it prudent to retain an additional percentage of Accelerate’s distributable income for reinvestment in the company and its core assets to ensure long-term sustainability and profitability,” the company said in a statement.

The policy is to retain up to 5% more of the distributions per share, depending on the circumstances.

At 10.33am Accelerate’s share price had fallen 6.32% to R1.78, bringing its year-to-date loss to 46.36%.

Since listing in 2013, the company’s share price has lost about two-thirds of its value.

The company had suffered higher-than-expected rental reversions during the period, and had also spent more in marketing for the three-month launch of Fourways Mall, it said on Monday.

The negative guidance did not come as a big surprise given what Accelerate has been going through, such as the multiple delays of the Fourways mall, said Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property funds at Stanlib.

“We are starting to see a trend in the property sector of payout ratios being cut from the typical 100%. This, so far, is being done by Reits which are under financial strain,” Ndlovu said.

Delta Property Fund and Rebosis had also both cut their distributions or payout ratios recently, said Ndlovu.

The R9bn development was initially expected to open towards end-2018, but only opened in August 2019. Reasons for the delay includes a number of contractors shutting down.

Accelerate said 2018 was the worst year on record for the SA-listed property sector, and while political certainty has improved, sluggish economic conditions continue.

In the period January 1 to August 22, total return for the sector was 1.8%, compared with 4.4% for the all share, the statement reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za