Transcend Property Fund collects bulk of April and May rent

Specialised residential property fund Transcend said on Friday it had collected the vast majority of its rent for April and May, but remained cautious about the effect Covid-19 will have on the broader SA economy.

The company owned 23 buildings worth R2.77bn as of end-December, which it lets monthly. It said it had collected 92% of rent for April, and 95% of rent for May.

“Notwithstanding the pleasing portfolio statistics shown above, management and the board are aware that the negative effects of the pandemic on the SA economy and the economic wellbeing of its citizens may continue to affect business and operating conditions in both the short- and the long-term,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Friday, the group's little-traded share was unmoved at R6.50, having also barely moved so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za