Transcend looks to move to the main board of JSE by end of year

Transcend, the specialised residential property fund, is hoping to move to the main board of the JSE by the end of 2019 in a move that will increase its exposure to institutional investors.

The company, which owns 23 buildings containing 4,767 rental units worth R2.8bn, says the depth of its property management will make it stand out among other companies that are trying to expand into residential property while the retail and office sectors struggle.

Only about 5% of listed property includes residential assets but the number is set to grow as property groups try to support dividend growth. Demand for new office space is weak with the national office vacancy rate at about 11.3%, according to the SA Property Owners Association.

CEO Vanessa Perfect said Transcend, which has been listed for nearly three years, had been criticised in the past for being too illiquid and tightly held.

“We want to move to the main board in order to gain access to investors who couldn’t buy our shares in the past. There aren’t many listed residential focused real estate investment trusts but we have been building our portfolio for 10 years and are able to provide investors with regular dividend growth while our competitors are seeing their income streams come under pressure and blaming a weak economy for it,” she said.

Transcend was formed by private group International Housing Solutions and then listed on the AltX in December 2016.

Emira Property Fund recently amassed a 34.9% stake in Transcend and Emira CEO Geoff Jennett has joined the company’s board.

Jennett said Transcend gave Emira the residential exposure it needed while it looked to diversify its portfolio. Emira has kept its stake below 35% on purpose so that it does not have to make a takeover offer to all of Transcend’s shareholders.

Transcend COO Solly Mboweni said Emira’s balance sheet would help Transcend to make larger acquisitions.

“We want to expand more aggressively in a very difficult environment. Right now 77% of our portfolio is in Gauteng, which remains our main market. Our average rental rate is R5,500 per month but we may buy larger housing assets and charge up to R12,000 if the units are in the appropriate location,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za