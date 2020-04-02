Companies / Property Q&A with Marc Wachsberger: Turning isolation into occupancy The founder of The Capital Hotel Group says businesses can make life easier for people are in self-quarantine BL PREMIUM

Marc Wachsberger started The Capital Hotel Group in 2008 when SA was in the throes of the global recession.

Hotels business received a boost in the run-up to and during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, after which the leisure, entertainment and hotels industries went into a slump. But Capital Hotels’ offerings didn’t suffer a recession.