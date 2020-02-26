Comair’s loss in the first half comes in at R555m

Comair reported a headline loss of R564m from headline earnings of R126.3m.

As much as R450m of the losses was attributable to the increase in the loss allowance on its legal damages claim against SAA. An initial payment of R389m was made on February 28 2019, with the balance payable in regular instalments until July 28 2022.

Comair’s new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft was grounded across the world in March 2019 after two new aircraft crashed within five months, one in Indonesia and one in Ethiopia, killing a total of 346 people.

Comair said it will claim compensation from Boeing for the grounding of the aircraft, pursue the full outstanding settlement owed by SAA and divest from nonperforming investments.

Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander said the company will have to devote the next six months to a year to sorting out its challenges. "We are dealing with a few uncontrollable issues. It’s very difficult to time how long it will take to get through all of these challenges," she said.

Many of the headwinds Comair is facing "can turn quickly", Stander said.

"We don’t know how long it will take to get money out of SAA but if we do so in the next few months, our profitability can swing in the right direction.

"We have made a half-year loss and still made a full-year profit before.