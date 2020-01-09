ROB ROSE: Comair in brace position
Comair hasn’t made a loss for 73 years – but distinctly odd events at the airline in recent times suggest that record may be in danger
09 January 2020 - 05:00
Many of us who’ve just experienced a chaotic festive season family lunch will attest that there’s nothing better for hiding your low-octane drinking problem than when some relative pitches up, unapologetically, incontestably soused. It’s a scenario with no little resonance for SA’s hapless aviation sector.
Here, SAA is the airline that’s perpetually pitching up late to lunch, slurring and off-balance, with bottles of Klipdrift and Creme Soda in its hands, spilling booze on the guests, before off-handedly rifling through everyone’s wallets for extra cash.
