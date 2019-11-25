Resilient reaffirms 5% dividend growth forecast for 2020

Resilient, the shopping-centre focused real-estate investment trust (Reit), says it plans to sell six properties in the next few months and to increase its offshore exposure.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of about R26.8bn, made the announcement in a pre-close statement on the JSE's stock exchange news service on Monday.

It said its strategy was to continue increasing its offshore exposure, while maintaining its conservative gearing and hedging policies.

Resilient has also confirmed its guidance of about 5% growth in dividends per share for its 2020 financial year to June.

In 2018, the group along with companies in its stable — Nepi Rockcastle, Fortress and Lighthouse Capital — were embroiled in allegations of share manipulation that resulted in the companies losing more than R100bn of their value. The companies, which shared directors and in some cases founders and had cross ownership, saw their share prices being sold down in the first quarter of 2018.

Some asset and hedge-fund managers released reports in which they alleged the companies' share prices and profits had been manipulated by insider trading and related party deals.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), the financial market regulator, investigated the allegations in 2018 and 2019 and cleared the four companies.

The FSCA said at the beginning of November that it had concluded its market abuse investigation into Resilient and found that the company did not contravene the financial markets act.

Only one investigation around the four companies was outstanding.

“The FSCA has confirmed that the investigation of allegations relating to manipulation of the Resilient share price by market participants is ongoing, is not into the affairs of Resilient and is anticipated to be finalised early in 2020,” Resilient said.

