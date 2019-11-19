Companies / Property Stor-Age a standout performer in latest results season The specialised owner of personal storage assets grew its interim dividend 7% BL PREMIUM

Stor-Age has become the latest specialised property fund to outperform peers who have diversified office, retail and industrial portfolios.

The only listed self-storage company on the JSE delivered a 7% increase in its payouts to shareholders in the six months to September, outpacing the average inflation rate of 4.3%, as well as the property sector average dividend growth rate of about 3.5%.