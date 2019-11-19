Stor-Age a standout performer in latest results season
The specialised owner of personal storage assets grew its interim dividend 7%
19 November 2019 - 19:07
Stor-Age has become the latest specialised property fund to outperform peers who have diversified office, retail and industrial portfolios.
The only listed self-storage company on the JSE delivered a 7% increase in its payouts to shareholders in the six months to September, outpacing the average inflation rate of 4.3%, as well as the property sector average dividend growth rate of about 3.5%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.