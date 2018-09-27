Stor-Age Property Reit raises R400m

Stor-Age Property Reit raised R400m in a few hours in an accelerated bookbuild to fuel its acquisition pipeline.

The significantly oversubscribed bookbuild raised the equity at a price of R12 a share, representing a 3.5% discount to the 30-day, volume-weighted average traded price.

Initially seeking to raise R350m, demand for Stor-Age stock saw the quantum of capital raised increase, despite the constrained domestic environment and subdued JSE real estate investment trust (Reit) sector, CEO Gavin Lucas said.

He said the capital raised will allow Stor-Age to take advantage of new opportunities in the pipeline in both SA and the UK. These include the recently opened Stor-Age Bryanston and an additional 12 properties in SA, following the acquisition of a managed portfolio announced earlier in September.

The portfolio includes locations such as Claremont in Cape Town; Brooklyn and Silver Lakes in Pretoria; Mount Edgecombe in Durban; and Sunninghill in Johannesburg. With the portfolio offering a combined gross lettable area (GLA) of 86,300m² and occupancy levels of 73%, post-acquisition Stor-Age’s property assets will increase to R5bn.

Stor-Age is one of only nine publicly traded self-storage Reits globally.

“Self-storage is a niche, specialised asset class which is not subject to the same macro-economic factors that drive demand and supply dynamics for traditional Reits. Self-storage benefits from having a consistent level of demand throughout the different economic cycles. It’s this consistent level of demand that sustains the performance of the assets through the economic cycle,” said Lucas.

In November 2017, the company made a strategic entry into the UK self-storage market with the acquisition of Storage King, the sixth largest UK self-storage brand.

“Despite the uncertainty created by Brexit, self-storage as a sub-sector of the commercial property market continues to trade positively in the UK,” said Lucas.

The company now trades from and manages a combined portfolio of 74 properties across SA and the UK — 64 trading and 10 new developments — covering a GLA of more than 413,000 m².

Momentum Investments’ head of property Nessi Chetty said Stor-Age was an attractive company among listed real estate groups and that it was trading at forward yield under 9%. “Stor-Age acquired the managed portfolio from Growthpoint, Storage Property Holdings and Fairstore Trust. It is a highly geared portfolio with a loan-to-value of 95%. It includes 12 properties valued at R1.12bn. The bookbuild proceeds will bring that LTV down to 64%.”

