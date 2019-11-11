Atlantic Leaf Properties primed for recovery

He said the company’s share price had improved significantly but it still “lagged its dual-listed peers in share price correction, which creates some opportunities for investors on the back of strong fundamentals”.

Leaf-Wright said Atlantic Leaf’s shift in strategy would help it weather the effects of Brexit it and when it occurs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been given until the end of January 2020 to deliver Brexit.

While all UK invested stocks have been hit Brexit uncertainty, Atlantic Leaf’s share price took a further hit as SA investors tended to buy into larger stocks, he said. Atlantic Leaf’s market capitalisation is a relatively small R2.9bn.

“In our view, the industrial and distribution warehouse sector in the UK remains attractive and continues to benefit from the growth being experienced in underlying rentals and general demand driven by increasing volumes in e-commerce and logistics,” said Leaf-Wright.

He said whether the UK left the EU with or without a deal, Atlantic Leaf would meet its targets.

UK-focused property stocks have been under pressure since the Brexit referendum of June 23. Uncertainty around the process of the UK leaving the EU has resulted in the value of commercial property in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales being eroded. The share price of JSE and UK listed Atlantic Leaf fell a third since the referendum. UK mall owner Intu Properties lost 91% and the owner of Covent Garden and Earl’s Court, Capital & Counties lost 39%.

“We believe owning last mile distribution centres in areas outside London is a good strategy. There is so much demand for distribution centre space and people will keep on spending online. High street shopping is more likely to come under pressure,” said Leaf-Wright.

He said trading liquidity continued to improve for Atlantic Leaf, and that over the past three weeks this had increased significantly, with more than R350m shares traded.