Intu shares soar on report of bid by Orion Capital Managers

Shares in struggling mall owner Intu Properties, which was formed out of Donald Gordon's Liberty International in 2010, surged nearly 24% on Monday, after the UK's Sunday Times reported that private equity firm Orion Capital Managers wanted to buy out the company and de-list it.

The company's share price had climbed 23.75% to R7.92 at 9.48, but had dropped back to trade 13.9% higher at R7.29 at 12.30pm. Intu, which owns 17 malls in the UK and three in Spain, has seen its share price share price under pressure since the Brexit referendum of June 23 2016. Intu's share price was at R68.01 on June 22, the day before the historic vote to leave the EU.

Uncertainty around the Brexit process has caused investors to devalue commercial property across the UK.

Intu has been hit by store closures and several high-profile retail failures. It has used company voluntary agreements (CVAs) with a number of its tenants which has put pressure on its rental income. A CVA is an insolvency procedure used to help retailers restructure leases. They also do not have to pay all the money they owe to creditors while under CVAs. Tenants such as Debenhams, House of Fraser, Toys R Us, New Look and HMV have used CVAs.

Intu's debt burden has also skyrocketed in the past few years and as of the end of June, its net external debt was £4.9bn (R89bn). Its market capitalisation was about R9.9bn on Monday at midday.

Intu in July said it wanted to diversify away from owning retail assets. It would develop about 6,000 residential units including apartments and houses in order to earn rental income.

Orion said it was looking for equity partners to support the takeover.

Nedbank property analyst Ridwaan Loonat said it was not clear yet if Orion would succeed in taking over Intu.

“Nothing has been confirmed yet; it's still in the early stages. Orion Capital Partners are interested but are looking for other parties to partner with them in the transaction,” he said.

“If it's private equity driven and it is successful, Intu is expected to be delisted. Given the current loan-to-value, a delisting may be favourable as unlisted funds generally tend to enjoy higher gearing than listed players,” he said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za