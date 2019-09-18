Companies / Property

RDI Reit offloads German shopping centre for €91m

18 September 2019 - 09:14 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

RDI Reit, whose share price has lost 20% since the beginning of 2019, said on Wednesday it was making progress in offloading its German assets after selling its Bahnhof Center in Hamburg for €91m (R1.47bn). 

The sale, expected to be completed by the end of 2019, comes as the company shifts its focus to the UK.

The sales price, the result of a competitive bidding process, reflected a 9.6% premium to the last reported value for the centre, RDI CEO Mike Watters said in a statement.

“As previously indicated, the net proceeds from the sale of assets currently being marketed will be deployed to reduce group debt and strengthen the overall balance sheet at a favourable time in terms of the euro’s relative strength to sterling,” Watters said.

RDI is expected to release its results to end-July on October 24. As of the end of February, the company had a portfolio of £1.61bn (R29bn), with 75% of this in the UK.

The company had net debt of £784.5m (R14.3bn) at the end of February.

The share price of RDI, formerly known as Redefine International, has fallen 20.54% so far in 2019, compared to a 1.91% fall in the JSE property index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Redefine CEO warns SA’s recovery will take years

Andrew Konig says it could take as much time to fix the economy as it took to damage it
Companies
3 weeks ago

Redefine ups interim distribution in tough conditions

The value of its property portfolio increased marginally to R92bn in the six months to end-February, boosted by its offshore investments
Companies
4 months ago

Struggling RDI Reit vulnerable to takeover

Group's assets underperforming amid Brexit uncertainty and changes in the behaviour of UK consumers, who are increasingly shopping online.
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

RDI shares slump after takeover offer dropped

Companies / Property

RDI jumps 19% on buy-out news

Companies / Property

UK property stocks could see an uptick thanks to Brexit

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.