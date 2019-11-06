Companies / Property

Intu says Spanish asset disposal is at an advanced stage

The UK mall owner is grappling with liquidity issues, saying on Wednesday it was close to selling two Spanish assets

06 November 2019 - 09:39 karl gernetzky
The different levels of a new Debenhams department store are seen at Intu Properties' Watford shopping centre on September 24 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ PETER NICHOLLS
Intu Properties, whose share price has lost 88% of its value since the 2016 Brexit referendum, said on Wednesday it was making progress in shoring up its balance and was close to selling two Spanish assets to raise equity.

Intu and other JSE-listed, UK-focused landlords, including Capital & Counties Properties, have been under pressure since that country voted to leave the EU. Brexit has resulted in an extended period of uncertainty, with the UK’s exit date having been repeatedly pushed back, with the latest delay until January 2020.

In a trading update for the three months to November 5, Intu CEO Matthew Roberts said letting activity during the period had been slower, due to some customers delaying decisions due to political and economic uncertainty.

“Our number one priority is to fix the balance sheet. We have a clear plan to do this and are working to make material progress over the next six months, said Roberts. “We continue to consider all options to put us in the best position to deal with both our short and medium term liquidity requirements as we approach our next material debt maturity in early 2021.”

The company had net debt of £4.68bn (R88bn) as of its six months to end-June, while its market capitalisation as of Wednesday was R9.8bn.

On Wednesday morning the company’s share price had slipped 7.76% to R7.25, bringing its year-to-date loss to 65.7%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

