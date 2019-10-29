Octodec disposals to continue amid rental pressure

Octodec Investments, which owns properties in Tshwane and Johannesburg worth R13bn, expects flat distribution growth in its year to end 2020, when it will continue to offload underperforming assets.

The residential landlord has halted new developments on account of pressure on consumer spending and political uncertainty, offloading 19 properties during the year to end August 2019.

Headline earnings per share fell 27.9% to 161c. Net asset value per share fell 3.1% to R28.47, about an 81% discount to its share price.

The group’s portfolio of 285 properties, worth R12.8bn, includes the Killarney Mall. It had transferred 11 properties during the year to end-August for a total consideration of R129.2m, with the remaining eight, sold for R83.7m, expected to be transferred during the first half of its 2020 year.

Distribution per share fell 1.2% to 200.9c for the period, in line with its guidance of a fall of 0%-2%. The company expects no growth in its distribution in its year to end August 2020, and has not committed to any new major developments.

It will instead focus on its improving its existing portfolio and on tenant retention.

Octodec has underperformed the JSE property index so far in 2019, falling 8.35%, compared to a 4.49% fall for the index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za