SA’s sluggish growth takes its toll on Octodec

Gauteng-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) Octodec said on Monday that SA’s sluggish economic growth weighed on results in the year to end-August.

Group net profit available for distribution grew 0.9% to R541m during the period, with the group holding its dividend steady at 203.4c per share, in line with previous guidance.

Total revenue on a contractual basis increased 3.1%, after growth of 5.3% in the year-earlier period, while recent investment activity resulted in finance costs growing 7.4% during the period, to R438.9m.

Two thirds of Octodec’s property portfolio is located in Johannesburg and the rest in Tshwane, representing 306 properties at year-end valued at R12.9bn.

The company is selling its non-core assets, including 20 properties during the period, 10 of which had been disposed of by year-end, for a total consideration of R69.8m.

The group said on Monday it expected little dividend growth in the 2019 financial year, as it continues to consolidate its portfolio.

“For this reason Octodec has not committed to commence construction on any major new developments, instead we will continue to focus on improving our existing portfolio and retaining tenants,” the group said.

At 11.05am on Monday Octodec’s share price was 0.35% lower at R20.20, having risen 7.45% so far in 2018.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za