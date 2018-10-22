Companies / Property

SA’s sluggish growth takes its toll on Octodec

22 October 2018 - 12:22 Karl Gernetzky
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK
Johannesburg. Picture: ISTOCK

Gauteng-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) Octodec said on Monday that SA’s sluggish economic growth weighed on results in the year to end-August.

Group net profit available for distribution grew 0.9% to R541m during the period, with the group holding its dividend steady at 203.4c per share, in line with previous guidance.

Total revenue on a contractual basis increased 3.1%, after growth of 5.3% in the year-earlier period, while recent investment activity resulted in finance costs growing 7.4% during the period, to R438.9m.

Two thirds of Octodec’s property portfolio is located in Johannesburg and the rest in Tshwane, representing 306 properties at year-end valued at R12.9bn.

The company is selling its non-core assets, including 20 properties during the period, 10 of which had been disposed of by year-end, for a total consideration of R69.8m.

The group said on Monday it expected little dividend growth in the 2019 financial year, as it continues to consolidate its portfolio.

“For this reason Octodec has not committed to commence construction on any major new developments, instead we will continue to focus on improving our existing portfolio and retaining tenants,” the group said.

At 11.05am on Monday Octodec’s share price was 0.35% lower at R20.20, having risen 7.45% so far in 2018.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Inner city housing ‘needs long-term investors’

A potential opportunity for investors will be providing well-located housing in the inner city, says Octodec Investments MD
Companies
2 months ago

Property funds: Opportunity despite bad start

SA listed property has been by far the most successful asset class over the past 15 years
Companies
2 months ago

Balwin finds new ways to diversify income

Balwin Properties to announce partnership, which will enable the launch of a rental business that will be listed in the next two years.
Companies
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Aspen lifted as founders buy shares worth R110m
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Which suitors are in line for Clover?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
McKinsey ‘horrified’ its report on Saudi Arabia’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Delisting plan sends Verimark shares soaring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Lonmin clears all its debt ahead of ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Spear Reit shines in the Cape
Companies / Property

Consortium raises its offer for Intu by 5%
Companies / Property

HOT PROPERTY: Bedfordview’s luxury penthouse apartments
News & Fox / Hot Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.