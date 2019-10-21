Capital & Counties at one-year high amid buyout interest

The share price of UK-focused landlord Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) jumped 10% to a more than one-year high on Monday, following reports it was in the sights of luxury property developer Candy Ventures.

Reuters reported Candy Ventures confirming on Monday that it was in the early stages of considering an offer for Capco, following a report from UK newspaper The Times that Candy brothers, Nick and Christian Candy, have held early stage talks with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund about a joint move on Capco.

Capco said on Monday it had noted the reports, but at this stage it had not been approached.

At 12pm Capco’s share price was up 9.48%, having earlier risen as much as 10.3%. This was putting it on track for its best one-day performance since it listed in May 2010.

Capco outlook has been hit by the uncertainty around Brexit, with the company’s share price slumping 51.71% in 2016. Since the outcome of the Brexit referendum was announced on June 23 2016, the companys share price has lost a third of its value.

It was too soon to speculate about what the Candy Ventures deal would mean for Capco, but it came at a time when retail and development funds in the UK market were under pressure, Stanlib senior property fund manager Nesi Chetty said.

“Retail property assets in the UK continue to be cheap but this is against an uncertain backdrop of Brexit and in some instances dividends either being reduced or not paid,” said Chetty.

Plans by Capco to separate its businesses also make sense given that retail assets are being undervalued in the current structure, Chetty said.

The company had announced plans in July 2019 to split in two by separately listing its main estates in London, wanting to list its Covent Garden estate, which had market valued at about £2.6bn (R49bn) at the end of June, as a UK real estate investment trust (Reit).

This would also entail an unbundling its Earls Court development project, which would become EC Properties, which had held properties with a market value of £389m (R7.4bn) at the end of June.

A number of parties had offered to buy Earls Court, with Capco saying on Monday that separation plans were well advanced, and it had also entered into a period of exclusivity with UK property developer Delancey amid a possible sale.

